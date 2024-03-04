Search

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs Heading Into Free Agency

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs

As the echoes of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine fade into the background, the focus shifts toward the impending frenzy of free agency. The Detroit Lions, who were tantalizingly close to their first Super Bowl appearance before falling short in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, are now faced with the task of shoring up their roster to go the distance in the 2024 season. Despite their near-historic run, the Lions have identified key areas that require immediate attention if they are to contend for the Lombardi Trophy. Here’s a look at the Detroit Lions’ three biggest needs as they head into free agency.

1) Cornerback: A Crucial Defensive Reinforcement

The Lions’ attempts to fortify their secondary prior to the 2023 season, with the acquisitions of Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, fell short of expectations. Sutton struggled against opposing teams’ top receivers, and Moseley’s season was cut short by injury. It’s evident that for the Lions to enhance their defensive resilience, acquiring a top-tier cornerback is imperative. Such a move would allow Sutton to assume the No. 2 cornerback position, potentially elevating his performance and solidifying the Lions’ pass defense.

2) Offensive Guard: Bolstering the Front Line

The offensive line, the unsung heroes of football, is in need of reinforcement for the Lions. With LG Jonah Jackson poised to command a salary beyond Detroit’s reach, the team must find a viable starting guard in free agency. Additionally, the draft will likely serve as a secondary avenue for the Lions to introduce fresh talent into the interior offensive line, ensuring the protection and efficacy of their offensive machinery.

3) EDGE: Amplifying the Pass Rush

Aidan Hutchinson has been a beacon of hope for the Lions’ defensive line, yet the ambition to enhance their pass rush necessitates the addition of another formidable EDGE rusher. The free agency market presents several viable candidates who could elevate Detroit’s defensive prowess. Furthermore, the draft offers another opportunity to infuse young talent into the ranks, potentially transforming the Lions’ defensive front into a force to be reckoned with.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Urgent Secondary Reinforcement: The Detroit Lions’ priority is to secure a top-end cornerback in free agency to bolster their secondary, allowing Cameron Sutton to shift to the No. 2 position, which is expected to significantly improve their pass defense.
  2. Strengthening the Offensive Line: With the likely departure of LG Jonah Jackson due to salary constraints, the Lions are in need of a starting-caliber guard in free agency, alongside adding depth through the draft to ensure robust protection for their offense.
  3. Enhancing the Defensive Edge: To elevate their defensive game, the Lions aim to acquire another solid EDGE rusher, complementing Aidan Hutchinson’s efforts and boosting their pass rush capabilities through both free agency and the draft.

The Road Ahead

As the Detroit Lions navigate the complexities of free agency and the draft, their focus on addressing these critical needs—cornerback, offensive guard, and EDGE—will be paramount. The lessons learned from their near-miss in the NFC Championship Game serve as both motivation and a blueprint for assembling a roster capable of achieving the ultimate goal: a Super Bowl victory. With strategic acquisitions and savvy draft picks, the Lions have the opportunity to fortify their squad, ensuring they remain contenders in the fiercely competitive landscape of the NFL.

