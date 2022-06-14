Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction: Pre Training Camp edition

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the Detroit Lions have completed their mandatory minicamp and are wrapping up OTAs this week in Allen Park.

As we move closer to the 2022 regular season, we will periodically be releasing our most recent 53-man roster predictions and we continue with our pre-training camp edition.

As you can see below, I still think rookie WR Jameson Williams will begin on the PUP list.

Of the 8 players the Lions selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, I currently have five of those players making the initial 53-man roster.

Detroit Lions offense

Quarterbacks (3)

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

Goff is the obvious starter here and I expect Tim Boyle to be the backup, once again.

Running backs (5)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Jermar Jefferson

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Swift and Williams (going into the final year of his contract) are a solid 1-2 punch IF they can stay healthy. Keep an eye on UDFA Greg Bell as he could very well sneak onto the roster.

Wide receivers (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Jameson Williams* (Predicting to start on PUP list)

This group actually looks formidable, especially once Jameson Williams is in the mix. Trinity Benson is also in the mix to make the cut but I’m not sure there is a spot for them.

Tight Ends (3)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

*James Mitchell (Rookie) (PUP list)

Look for rookie James Mitchell to earn the No. 2 spot on the roster behind T.J. Hockenson at some point but it looks like the PUP list is in his future.

Offensive Line (9)

Taylor Decker (LT)

Jonah Jackson (LG)

Frank Ragnow (C)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai (RG)

Penei Sewell (RT)

Dan Skipper (OT)

Logan Stenberg (LG)

Evan Brown (C)

Tommy Kraemer (G)

The Lions will have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL if they can remain healthy. Keep an eye on Obinna Eze as I think he could end up getting the nod over Skipper if he has a solid training camp.

Detroit Lions Defense

Defensive Line/EDGE (8)

Michael Brockers (DL)

Alim McNeill (DL)

Levi Onwuzurike (DL)

Jashon Cornell (DL)

Romeo Okwara (EDGE)

Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE) (Rookie)

Charles Harris (EDGE)

Josh Paschal (DL/EDGE) (Rookie)

Note: There is a chance that Romeo Okwara starts on the PUP list.

Linebackers (6)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Chris Board

Julian Okwara

Malcolm Rodriguez (Rookie)

James Houston (Rookie)

Keep a close eye on Malcolm Rodriguez as he has a nose for the football and is not afraid to mix it up.

Cornerbacks/Safeties (11)

Amani Oruwariye (CB)

Jeff Okudah (CB)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (CB)

Mike Hughes (CB)

Will Harris (S/CB)

AJ Parker (CB)

Tracy Walker (S)

DeShon Elliott (S)

Kerby Joseph (S) (Rookie)

Chase Lucas (CB) (Rookie)

C.J. Moore (S)

*Jerry Jacobs (CB)

It will be interesting to see how well Jeff Okudah performs following an Achilles injury that sidelined him last season.

Special Teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Riley Patterson (K)

Scott Daly (LS)

Nation, do you agree with all 53 of these selections? If not, which changes would you make?

