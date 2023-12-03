Detroit Lions Achieve Historic Team Milestone Unseen Since 1936

Today against the New Orleans Saints, the Detroit Lions achieve historic team milestone not seen in 87 years!

The Detroit Lions have stormed out of the gate against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome this afternoon, scoring 21 points in the 1st quarter for the first time since 2011 and only the fourth time since 1944. Both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have played a key role in Detroit's fast start, and they've helped the team set a mark that hasn't been accomplished since 1936.

It's the 1st time in 87 years the Lions have achieved this milestone

With Montgomery's touchdown run in the 1st quarter, the Lions now boast a duo of players surpassing 600 yards rushing and 5+ rushing touchdowns in a single season, with Gibbs being the other. The last occurrence was in 1936 by Dutch Clark and Ace Gutowsky.

Montgomery's touchdown marked his 10th rushing score of the season, marking a notable achievement in his debut campaign with the Lions following his tenure with the division rival Chicago Bears.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions scored 21 points in the 1st quarter against the New Orleans Saints this afternoon David Montgomery scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season The Lions now have a duo of players in Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs that have achieved 600 yards rushing and 5+ rushing touchdowns in a single season for the first time in 87 years

Bottom Line: This Lions team is different

Detroit Lions fans have long yearned for success, considering the team has secured only one postseason victory since 1957. However, their remarkable performance in 2023 has sparked hope for a division championship and multiple playoff triumphs among supporters.

The on-field contributions of both Montgomery and Gibbs position the Lions with a realistic opportunity to secure their 9th win of the season, marking a strong showing in 12 games played.