Detroit Lions activate Taylor Decker and Kevin Strong off IR

It’s been an absolutely dreadful season for the Detroit Lions so far in 2021, but it looks as though they’ll have a few figures back from Injured Reserve by the next time they hit the field looking for their first victory.

The team announced this afternoon that Taylor Decker and Kevin Strong have both been activated off Injured Reserve, while G Tommy Kraemer has been waived in a corresponding move:

#Lions announce roster moves: Activated T Taylor Decker and DE Kevin Strong from Reserve/Injured Waived G Tommy Kraemer — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 2, 2021

Both players will be eligible to play when the Lions hit the field on November 14; this is their bye week.

Decker has missed all season with a finger injury suffered in the practices leading up to Week 1. He’s also in the first year of his new four-year, $60 million contract extension that he signed last September.