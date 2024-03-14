Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell

According to the Detroit Lions, they have agreed to contract extensions with general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions reported on Thursday that the extensions for both Holmes and Campbell will keep them with the team through the 2027 season.

What Sheila Hamp Said

“We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons,” said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp. “They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field.”

Chris Spielman Gets Extension

In addition, the Lions also announced they have agreed to a multi-year extension with Chris Spielman, who has been serving as a Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson. Spielman, of course, is one of the Lions all-time greats, and people “in the know” have raved about what he has meant to the organization.

