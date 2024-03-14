Search

Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell

According to the Detroit Lions, they have agreed to contract extensions with general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions reported on Thursday that the extensions for both Holmes and Campbell will keep them with the team through the 2027 season.

What Sheila Hamp Said

“We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons,” said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp. “They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field.”

Chris Spielman Gets Extension

In addition, the Lions also announced they have agreed to a multi-year extension with Chris Spielman, who has been serving as a Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson. Spielman, of course, is one of the Lions all-time greats, and people “in the know” have raved about what he has meant to the organization.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions have agreed to contract extensions with general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, keeping them with the team through the 2027 season.
  2. Sheila Hamp, Principal Owner and Chair of the Lions, expressed enthusiasm for the extensions, highlighting the duo’s role in the team’s rebuild and success.
  3. The Lions have also agreed to a multi-year extension with Chris Spielman, who serves as a Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are securing their leadership team for the long haul, with contract extensions for GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and Special Assistant Chris Spielman. These moves reflect the organization’s commitment to stability and continued growth, aiming to build on the recent successes and drive the team towards greater achievements in the coming years.

