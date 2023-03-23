Detroit Lions agree to new deal with OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

The Detroit Lions, according to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, have reportedly renegotiated their contract with right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai. With a cap hit of $12.4 million in 2023, Vaitai was one of the highest-paid players on the team, but his production did not match his salary due to injuries. The Lions have already renegotiated other contracts and have now reduced Vaitai's base salary from $9.4 million to $1.21 million, with $1.79 million converted into a bonus. The bonus proration increased from $2.95 million to $3.84 million, and 2024 is now a void year. The cap hit has dropped from $12.45 million to $5.05 million, providing the Lions with a savings of $7.4 million for 2023.

Key points:

Halapoulivaati Vaitai's contract with the Detroit Lions has been renegotiated.

His base salary has been reduced from $9.4 million to $1.21 million, with $1.79 million converted into a bonus.

The bonus proration increased from $2.95 million to $3.84 million.

2024 is now a void year.

The cap hit has dropped from $12.45 million to $5.05 million, providing a savings of $7.4 million for 2023.

Big Picture: Detroit Lions' restructure contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai

The restructuring of Vaitai's contract is part of the Lions' ongoing efforts to reshape their roster and free up salary cap space. The team has already renegotiated or restructured several contracts, including those of Charles Harris, Tracy Walker, and Romeo Okwara. With the savings from these moves, the Lions can potentially sign new players and improve their roster for the upcoming season.

By the Numbers

- Advertisement -

Vaitai's original cap hit for 2023 was $12.4 million.

His base salary has been reduced from $9.4 million to $1.21 million.

The bonus proration increased from $2.95 million to $3.84 million.

The cap hit has dropped from $12.45 million to $5.05 million, providing a savings of $7.4 million for 2023.