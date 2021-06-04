Detroit Lions agree to terms with free agent RB Michael Warren II

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with a free agent running back but it is probably not the one you are thinking.

Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Lions have agreed to terms with running back Michael Warren II.

Warren, who is 22, played in one game for the Washington Football Team in 2020. He played his college ball at Cincinnati, where he rushed for over 2,500 yards and 33 rushing TDs during his final two seasons with the Bearcats.

Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with running back Michael Warren II, per his agency, @SteinbergSports @nflagentdan @agent_sank #DetroitLions — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 4, 2021

Most believe the Lions would be signing Todd Gurley in the coming days but for now, we have to settle for Warren II.