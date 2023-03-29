Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions alternate helmet to be paired with specific uniform

By W.G. Brady
2
0

The Detroit Lions will be introducing new uniforms in 2024, which just so happens to match up perfectly with the 2024 NFL draft, which will be hosted by the city of Detroit. However, fans will not have to wait until then to see a change as the team will be unveiling their new alternate helmet in late spring. According to the Detroit News, the alternate helmet will be worn with the team's all-gray uniforms, as required by the league.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions captains Detroit Lions helmet Detroit Lions uniform Aaron Donald Austin Ekeler NFL Power Rankings Detroit Lions alternate helmets

Why it Matters

Lions fans and football enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the Lions' new alternate helmet, which will be paired with the team's all-gray uniforms. This change will bring a fresh look to the team and could potentially boost morale and fan support.

Key Points

  • New uniforms coming for Detroit Lions in 2024.
  • Alternate helmet to be unveiled in late spring.
  • Helmet will be paired with all-gray uniforms.

Bottom Line: A New Era of Detroit Lions Football Is Here

- Advertisement -

Though we hoped the Lions would be unveiling their new uniforms for the upcoming 2023 season, a new era for the franchise is officially upon us, and a new alternate helmet is just the first step toward the team getting new uniforms in 2024. That being said, winning football games is really all that the fans care about, and we should also see a lot of those in the coming years.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions could move team headquarters
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions could move team headquarters

Rod Wood spoke to reporters on Tuesday and he revealed that the Detroit Lions could be moving their team headquarters.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.