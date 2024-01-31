Detroit Lions analyst Lomas Brown shares honest opinion on Dan Campell’s decision-making

Honest Opinion: Detroit Lions analyst Lomas Brown is sharing his true feelings on Dan Campbell's decision-making during the NFC Championship game.

The Detroit Lions‘ season concluded in disappointing fashion, surrendering their 24-7 lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game this past Sunday at Levi's Stadium. As the 49ers advance to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the Lions and their fans are left pondering what might have been. And now, former Lions star and current radio color analyst Lomas Brown is openly scrutinizing head coach Dan Campbell‘s choice in the game's second half to forgo kicking a field goal on two fourth-down opportunities.

Detroit Lions analyst Lomas Brown disagrees with Dan Campbell's decision-making

Brown openly expressed his disagreement with Campbell's decision to once again embrace his nickname of “Dan Gamble.” Instead of opting for the safer route of kicking a field goal to secure three points, Campbell chose to attempt and convert a fourth-down opportunity, a choice that Brown didn't see eye to eye with.

“I’m kicking it,” Brown said on the Don't @ Me podcast with Dan Dakich.

“That’s why I got this guy on the team, my kicker. That’s why I have him there, for situations like this. To me, man, I’m trying to stem that momentum a little bit. I would’ve taken the points.”

While Brown acknowledged Campbell's sentiment, he argued that playing it safe would have been a more sensible approach.

“You just can’t always go with the analytical way,” Brown said. “You have to be able to have a gut feel. You have to see how the game’s been going, how your players have been playing. Everything has to factor in when you make certain decisions. It just can’t be because the numbers say do this, you do it.”

Meanwhile, Campbell defended his decisions and said that he accepts the scrutiny that comes with having gambled and lost.

“I just felt really good about us converting and getting our momentum and not letting them play long ball,” Campbell said after the game. “It's easy hindsight, I get it. I get that. But I don't regret those decisions. It's hard. It's hard, because they didn't, we didn't come through, wasn't able to work out. … And I understand the scrutiny I'll get. It's part of the gig.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions fell short of reaching Super Bowl LVIII, losing their NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Dan Campbell faced significant scrutiny for opting to attempt and convert two fourth-down opportunities instead of choosing the safer route of kicking a field goal. Detroit Lions legend and color analyst Lomas Brown openly expressed disagreement with Campbell's decision-making during the game

Bottom Line: Hindsight is 20-20

In sports, as in life, nothing is guaranteed, and the success of kicker Michael Badgley in either field goal attempt remains uncertain. Lions coach Dan Campbell has developed a reputation for making gutsy and bold moves during his time in Detroit. While these decisions have paid off on many occasions, this time he fell short.

Regardless, the Lions now find themselves picking up the pieces and embarking on yet another rebuilding phase in their ongoing quest to put an end to their lengthy championship drought, which has persisted since 1957.