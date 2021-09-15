Detroit Lions announce new addition to practice squad

The Detroit Lions have turned their attention away from this past Sunday’s setback against the San Francisco 49ers and are now focused on getting their first win of the season when they take on the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers this weekend.

And ahead of their pivotal matchup, they’ve made a pair of moves on their practice squad. First, they signed CB Daryl Worely, and subsequently released WR Sage Surratt:

#Lions have signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad and have released WR Sage Surratt from the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 15, 2021

Worely played collegiately at Virginia and was then drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia native has spent time within seven NFL organizations, including Carolina, Philadelphia, Oakland, Dallas, Buffalo, Las Vegas and Arizona. He’s amassed 265 total tackles with two sacks, five interceptions and one fumble recovery in 66 career NFL games.