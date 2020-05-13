41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions assign ‘temporary’ numbers to Jeff Okudah, D’Andre Swift

For those of you who have been waiting for the Detroit Lions to assign jersey numbers to their draft picks, we have you covered.

According to Dave Birkett, they have assigned jersey numbers to their rookies, though CB Jeff Okudah and RB D’Andre Swift have temporary numbers because those positions can not wear single-digit numbers. Okudah (1) and Swift (6) will have official numbers at a later date.

Here are the numbers the Lions rookies:

Jeff Okudah (1)

D’Andre Swift (6)

Julian Okwara (45)

Jonah Jackson (73)

Logan Stenberg (61)

Quintez Cephus (87)

Jason Huntley (41)

John Penisini (91)

Jashon Cornell (96)

Nation, which number should Okudah wear? What about Swift?

By Arnold Powell

