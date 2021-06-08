Detroit Lions biggest remaining offseason priority

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has made plenty of moves since taking over for Bob Quinn, and though there are still a plethora of moves that will need to be made before the team contends, he is off to a great start.

But, as we know, it is only June and there is still plenty of time before the 2021 regular season kicks off which means we can expect some more moves to be made.

In an article recently published by CBS Sports, Tyler Sullivan takes a look at the biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFL team and for the Lions, Sullivan thinks they need to add another skill position player.

Here is Sullivan’s rationale for the Lions needing to add another skill player to their roster.

It’s a new era in Detroit as the coaching staff saw an overhaul. Jared Goff is the new quarterback after Matthew Stafford was traded to Goff’s former team in the Los Angeles Rams. While the Lions are likely still building toward what they hope are more fruitful seasons down the line, they’ll still look to compete in 2021, and giving Goff another weapon to work with would be a welcome sight. The team does have Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams as the top two receiver options, but neither is striking a ton of fear into opposing secondaries. They also have T.J. Hockenson at tight end and a stable of backs that includes D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, but adding one more dynamic piece may do this unit a world of good. While I would lean more toward a receiver, the team has shown interest in free-agent running back Todd Gurley.

Nation, do you agree the Lions need to add another skill player to their roster before the start of the 2021 regular season?