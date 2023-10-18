Detroit Lions CB Khalil Dorsey reveals scary reason why he was placed on injured reserve

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions CB Khalil Dorsey pulled back the curtain on the scary circumstances that led to his placement on the dreaded injured reserve list during Week 2. Initially, whispers circulated about him missing practices due to a mysterious ailment. However, as Dorsey re-emerged on the practice field in Week 6, he revealed that he had been locked in a fierce showdown with Rhabdomyolysis.

What is Rhabdomyolysis?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Rhabdomyolysis (pronounced “rab-doe-my-ah-luh-suhs”) is a condition that causes your muscles to break down (disintegrate), which leads to muscle death. When this happens, toxic components of your muscle fibers enter your circulation system and kidneys. This can cause kidney damage.

This dangerous muscle condition can result from overexertion, trauma, medications or an underlying health condition. Common signs and symptoms of rhabdomyolysis are weak muscles, muscle stiffness, muscle pain and a change in your pee color.

A Battle To Get Back

Dorsey, who spent four weeks on Injured Reserve, vividly recounted his harrowing ordeal:

“I had to wait to get back healthy, make sure all the labs came back and nothing was wrong,” Dorsey said. “Make sure my kidneys were fine, make sure everything's fine. I felt dead for about like a week and a half. Everything was sore. I had no energy to do nothing. I was on IV's, would come here, get like three bags, come back later, get another bag. There was a stick in my arms.”

Yet, for Dorsey, this was more than just a physical battle; it was a mental grudge match.

“Definitely messes with your mind mentally just because you want to go 100 percent all the time. But it's like, in the back of my mind, if I go 100 percent all the time, all these plays, is it gonna affect me? But I'm gonna do it.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Khalil Dorsey's mysterious sidelining during Week 2 was unmasked as a clash with Rhabdomyolysis, a severe kidney-perturbing condition. Dorsey's four-week sojourn on injured reserve was a relentless battle for recovery, featuring a relentless barrage of IV treatments. His triumphant return against Tampa Bay demonstrated his resilience, proving that in the face of adversity, true athletes rise to the occasion.

Bottom Line – A Heroic Revival

In the face of a potentially life-altering medical condition, Khalil Dorsey's triumphant return to the football field stands as a symbol of resilience, strength, and the unbreakable bond between an athlete and their craft. His story is a testament to the extraordinary feats athletes can achieve when they conquer adversity. Khalil Dorsey's resurgence with the Detroit Lions isn't just a personal victory; it's a testament to the indomitable human spirit that courses through the veins of the game.