Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says additions ‘are coming’ following Jeff Okudah injury

Things didn’t get off to the ideal start for the Detroit Lions in their 2021 campaign, though there were signs of encouragement near the end of yesterday’s setback against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

However, one piece of bad news that’s been confirmed is that cornerback Jeff Okudah’s season is over thanks to an Achilles injury.

“I hate it for him and I hate it for us, because he was really coming around,” head coach Dan Campbell explained this afternoon. “That’s one of those thing we have to adapt to, it is what it is and we have to move on.”

And according to Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes is already looking to address the hole left by Okudah.

“We need to add someone just to help us on the overall roster,” Campbell said. “We’re looking into that, Brad is looking into it, and that’s coming. It’ll probably be sooner than later, but it will be someone to help us with overall depth for sure.”

Until that happens, Campbell explained that the team will rely upon the likes of

“The guys that are still here at the guys we like,” he said. “The only way they’ll get better is if they play.”

Meanwhile, Sunday was the debut of OT Penei Sewell, who started at left tackle in the place of the injured Taylor Decker. While he wasn’t perfect, he impressed while playing 92 snaps. So what is the plan for Campbell and the Lions when Decker returns?

“We’re so far away from that right now,” Campbell said. “We asked him to move over there and he accepted the challenge.”

The Lions will take on the division rival Green Bay Packers, who are also 0-1, this Sunday.

