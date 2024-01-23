Detroit Lions coordinators going head-to-head for 2 NFL head coaching gigs

In an intriguing twist to the NFL's head coaching carousel, both the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders have shown a keen interest in Detroit Lions‘ coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Following up on Michael Rothstein's earlier report about the Falcons seeking second interviews, Tom Pelissero has now revealed that the Commanders are also in the mix, planning to send representatives to Detroit next week for second interviews with both Johnson and Glenn.

The #Commanders and #Falcons are both expected to send a contingent to Detroit next week to conduct second interviews with #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn, per sources.



No more interviews are permitted with coaches still in the playoffs until after Sunday's games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

A Duel for Detroit's Dynamic Duo

This development places Detroit's coordinators in a unique and competitive position, as they are essentially going head-to-head for the same two prominent head coaching positions. The interest from two different NFL teams not only highlights the high regard in which Johnson and Glenn are held but also points to the significant impact they have had in the Lions' successful season. Their ability to garner such attention, especially in the midst of a playoff run, is a testament to their coaching prowess and their potential as future head coaches in the league.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders request second interviews with Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn. Both teams expected to send contingents to Detroit next week for the interviews. No further interviews allowed until after Sunday's playoff games, ensuring the Lions' focus remains on the NFC Championship.

The Bottom Line – Intense Competition for Lions' Leaders

The race for the Lions' coordinators is heating up, with both the Falcons and Commanders vying for the talents of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. This situation sets up an intriguing scenario where both coordinators are being courted for potentially life-changing career opportunities. However, with their teams still very much in the playoff hunt, the focus for Johnson and Glenn remains on the immediate task at hand – the NFC Championship game. Once the Lions' playoff journey concludes, the attention will shift back to their personal coaching futures, which now appear brighter than ever.