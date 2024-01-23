Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn and OC Ben Johnson land 2nd Interview with Falcons

In the midst of their preparations for a crucial NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn find themselves in the spotlight for another reason. According to Michael Rothstein's recent report, the Atlanta Falcons have expressed significant interest in both Johnson and Glenn, requesting second interviews with each of them.

According to a source, the Falcons are putting in slips for second, in-person interview requests with Lions OC Ben Johnson AND Lions DC Aaron Glenn.



These interviews can't take place until next week. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 23, 2024

Why it matters: A Testament to Lions' Staff Excellence

This development is a testament to the caliber of the coaching staff at the Detroit Lions. Johnson, known for his innovative offensive strategies, and Glenn, recognized for his defensive acumen, have played pivotal roles in the Lions' successful season. Their ability to draw repeated interest from the Falcons underscores the high regard in which they are held across the league. These potential interviews indicate both the Falcons' serious consideration of these candidates and the growing reputation of the Lions' coaching team.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Lions' Coaches in High Demand

The Detroit Lions find themselves in a unique position with two of their key coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, being sought after by the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy. This interest from the Falcons is a strong validation of the exceptional work done by Johnson and Glenn in Detroit. Although their immediate focus is on the NFC Championship, the recognition they're receiving from other NFL teams speaks volumes about their impact and potential. These developments could see a shift in the Lions' coaching landscape, depending on the outcome of these interviews.