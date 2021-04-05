Detroit Lions could land free agent CB Quinton Dunbar on Monday

Sharing is caring!

As we previously reported, free-agent CB Quinton Dunbar was scheduled to meet with the Detroit Lions.

Well, according to Dunbar’s Instagram story, he is in Detroit today, presumably to meet with the Lions.

When Dunbar says “First stop…” he likely means because he is also scheduled to meet with the Arizona Cardinals.

That is, unless the Lions give him an offer he cannot refuse!

PREVIOUS REPORT:

As the 2021 NFL Draft quickly approaches, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is working hard not only into draft-eligible players but he is also scouring the available free agents to see who will fit the game plan.

According to reports, the Lions are going to meet with a pair of cornerbacks this week.

Those cornerbacks are Corn Elder and Quinton Dunbar.

Elder is meeting with the team on Thursday, while Dunbar will meet with the Lions after his visit with the Arizona Cardinals.

When speaking to the media recently, Holmes made it clear that cornerback is a position that will not be overlooked.

“The corner position, and I can say it with more than just the corner position, is a position that we’ll continue to address now throughout the entire process, up until the draft and even after the draft, if need be,” Holmes said earlier this week. “But it’s definitely a position that is not gonna be overlooked or ignored. It is a young group that we have now. I really like the group that we have, in terms of the youth and the upside. The coaching staff that we have on board, starting with Aubrey Pleasant, Aaron Glenn, I do think that those guys will help those young guys tremendously in their development. But that is a position that we’ll continue to look to address now and through the draft.”

From MLive:

Dunbar, 28, started six games in Seattle last season but is most known for his five seasons in Washington. He started 11 games in 2019, intercepting a career-high four passes while knocking away another eight. Dunbar was PFF’s third-best overall cornerback that year, ranking second among those with enough snaps in the coverage department. That was his first season as a full-time starter, so it’s easy to see why the Lions would be interested in that. His lone season with the Seahawks was cut short by a knee injury, reportedly undergoing surgeryin late December.

Elder, a fifth-round pick in 2017, has spent his entire career with the Carolina Panthers. He played 16 games last season, earning 411 defensive snaps while playing a key role on special teams. Elder had 40 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble last season. PFF ranked Elder 36th among corners with enough snaps to qualify last season. His strongest marks came against the run and in the tackling department, ranking inside the top 25 for each.