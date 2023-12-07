Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions could lose key front office member following 2023 season

The Detroit Lions are facing the prospect of a significant change in their front office, as assistant general manager Ray Agnew is set to participate in the NFL's Front Office and General Manager Accelerator program. This initiative is aimed at fostering diversity and aiding front office members in advancing to higher roles, such as general manager positions.

“The NFL is committed to improving diversity throughout the league, and a large part of that is providing leadership opportunities to diverse candidates,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The Accelerator Program provides our clubs and owners an opportunity to connect directly with some of the finest candidates in the league who they may not know. Our intent is that these efforts translate into more diversity in leadership roles across the league.”

“For the past several years, the NFL Front Office and General Manager program has played a key role in helping qualified diverse front office candidates develop relationships with owners and club leadership,” said Chicago Bears President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren, member of the NFL Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. “The value of this initiative is both profound and powerful, and I look forward to encouraging participants to take full advantage of this unique educational networking and professional development opportunity.”

Agnew's Journey

Having joined the Rams' front office in 2017, Agnew played a pivotal role in building their 2018 NFC championship team and subsequent playoff teams. His move to the Lions in 2021, along with GM Brad Holmes, has been marked by exceptional performance. Agnew’s participation in this accelerator program indicates that his elevation to a general manager role could be imminent, either this offseason or in the near future. This potential advancement, while a testament to Agnew's skills and the Lions' success in nurturing talent, also poses the challenge of maintaining stability within the Lions' front office structure.

2023 FRONT OFFICE & GENERAL MANAGER ACCELERATOR CANDIDATES

CandidateTeam
Quentin HarrisArizona Cardinals
Dwuane JonesAtlanta Falcons
Mark AzevedoBaltimore Ravens
David BlackburnBaltimore Ravens
Malik BoydBuffalo Bills
Terrance GrayBuffalo Bills
Samir SuleimanCarolina Panthers
Adrian WilsonCarolina Panthers
Ian CunninghamChicago Bears
Francis Saint PaulChicago Bears
Steven RadicevicCincinnati Bengals
Glenn CookCleveland Browns
Catherine RaicheCleveland Browns
Brett Maxie IIDallas Cowboys
Rich HurtadoDenver Broncos
Kelly KleineDenver Broncos
Ray AgnewDetroit Lions
Richmond WilliamsGreen Bay Packers
Lee GissendanerGreen Bay Packers
Chris BlancoHouston Texans
Regis EllerJacksonville Jaguars
Tim TerryKansas City Chiefs
Dwyane JosephLas Vegas Raiders
Champ KellyLas Vegas Raiders
JoJo WoodenLos Angeles Chargers
Ray FarmerLos Angeles Rams
Reggie McKenzieMiami Dolphins
Demitrius WashingtonMinnesota Vikings
Steve CargileNew England Patriots
Khai HarleyNew Orleans Saints
Brandon BrownNew York Giants
Chad AlexanderNew York Jets
Brian ShieldsNew York Jets
Ameena SolimanPhiladelphia Eagles
Charles WallsPhiladelphia Eagles
Sheldon WhitePittsburgh Steelers
Tariq AhmadSan Francisco 49ers
Josh WilliamsSan Francisco 49ers
DJ HordSeattle Seahawks
Jacqueline DavidsonTampa Bay Buccaneers
Kevin TurksTennessee Titans
Eric StokesWashington Commanders
TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Ray Agnew, Detroit Lions' assistant general manager, will attend the NFL's Front Office and General Manager Accelerator program.
  2. Agnew’s significant contributions in former roles highlight his potential for a general manager position.
  3. His potential advancement could lead to changes in the Lions' front office dynamic.

The Bottom Line – Agnew's Ascendancy and Its Impact

The potential advancement of Ray Agnew in the NFL hierarchy is a significant development for the Detroit Lions. His participation in the Front Office and General Manager Accelerator program could lead to a notable shift in the Lions' front office landscape. Agnew's journey from a Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle to a key front office figure is a story of remarkable progression and skill.

While his possible move to a general manager position is a positive reflection of his abilities and the Lions' success in fostering talent, it also brings forth the challenge of maintaining a robust and effective front office. As the Lions prepare for this potential transition, their ability to adapt and reinvent their management team will be crucial in sustaining their forward momentum and competitive edge in the league.

