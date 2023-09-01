Brad Holmes and Ray Agnew to discuss Detroit Lions roster heading into Week 1

Don't look now, but we are just six days away from the start of the Detroit Lions 2023 season. This coming Thursday, the Lions will be at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. On Friday, at 11:00 a.m. ET, Lions GM Brad Holmes, and assistant GM Ray Agnew, will meet with the media to discuss the current 53-man roster heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs.

How To Watch The Press Conference

You will be able to watch today's press conference live by clicking here or by clicking on the link below.

What Will Be Discussed?

Expect Holmes and Agnew to field questions regarding the Lions' current 53-man roster, including questions about different position groups, and the rationale for why the Lions' initial 53-man roster was constructed the way it was.