Detroit Lions cut WR Tom Kennedy

The Detroit Lions have wrapped up their preseason schedule with a 1-2 mark and the regular season schedule is next. The NFL mandated cuts are now upon us, as each team must trim their rosters in order to get down to the 53 man limit. And now, one additional name has been released from the roster, and it’s none other than wide receiver Tom Kennedy.

The #Lions are waiving WR Tom Kennedy, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022

The Lions have made the decision to cut WR Tom Kennedy

Kennedy, who signed with the Lions as undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, played collegiately for the Bryant Bulldogs. He enjoyed a strong 2022 preseason, racking up 104 yards on eight catches in Detroit’s exhibition opener and following it up with both of Detroit’s touchdowns in their victory over the Indianapolis Colts last week.

“That’s why we put him out there at the gunner and jammer—to get some looks at him,” head coach Dan Campbell said of Kennedy following their win. “I saw a couple of them and, you know, he got doubled (on) a couple and that means the other guy has got to win. I would say he didn’t disappoint, but I need to go back and watch the film. We’re trying to give him every opportunity to make this team. That’s what this means, because he just won’t go away, and that’s a good thing.”

“He’s just reliable,” Campbell continued. “That’s all he is, reliable.”

“It’s something that takes so long to earn but then you can lose it pretty quickly,” Kennedy said of the trust he’s built with Campbell and the coaching staff. “Just trying to keep (his) trust every single day and just continue to prove him right, basically.”

Among Detroit’s cuts this afternoon include Devin Funchess, Kalil Pimpleton, Jarrad Davis and Kendall Lamm. The Lions will be opening the regular season on Sunday, September 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

