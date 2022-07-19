Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell explains what Jared Goff ‘does well’

Back in December, as the Detroit Lions were starting to wrap up what ended up being a 3-13-1 season, Dan Campbell joined 97.1 the Ticket and when asked if he was starting to feel like Jared Goff can be a long-term quarterback in Detroit, he gave his support.

“Yeah, man, I don’t see why not. Look, he’s playing pretty good ball now. Shoot, he was coming off his best performance of the season and then, unfortunately, he had COVID and he kinda had the knee injury, so he had to sit out last week. But, yeah, there’s no reason why—I feel like we’re starting to find our rhythm here, and we’re all starting to mesh collectively, from a coaching staff to the players as well. Just maximizing everything we have over here, and I just feel like we’re really improving. I feel like we’re finding identities. So, yeah, I don’t see why not. Look, he puts in the work, and all you can ask is for improvement from him, too. So I like where he’s going right now.”

Dan Campbell explains what Jared Goff ‘does well’

During an interview with Peter King of Football Morning in America, Dan Campbell said that Jared Goff is currently in a “real good place” and he what his quarterback does well.

“I think Goff’s in a real good place.” Campbell said. “Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we’ve got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him. We’ve got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be. Listen, he’s an accurate quarterback. That’s what he does well. He can throw the football and he can put it right on the money.”

One thing is for sure, this is going to be a prove-it season for Goff. If he raises his game up and leads the Detroit Lions to a bunch of wins, he could convince GM Brad Holmes that he is the one to roll with moving forward. If he does not play well, he could very well be looking for a new team in 2023.

Nation, do you believe Jared Goff could be the long-term answer for the Detroit Lions?

