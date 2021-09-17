Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn discusses player availability for Week 2

The Detroit Lions will be aiming to take down their division rival Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football

For defensive end Levi Onwuzurike, he may be making his season debut. Absent from Detroit’s lineup during their Week 1 setback against the San Francisco 49ers thanks to a hip injury, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn made it sound as though Onwuzurike would be in the lineup when his team faces Green Bay.

However, one figure whose status remains up in the air for Week 2 is linebacker Julian Okwara, who was scratched for Week 1:

Like Dan Campbell yesterday, DC Aaron Glenn just made it sound like Levi Onwuzurike will join the lineup on Monday. Glenn wouldn’t commit to Julian Okwara being there, though. He said Okwara’s Week 1 scratch was a matchup-based decision. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 17, 2021

Detroit’s loss against the 49ers didn’t feature the best of performances from the defense overall, who surrendered 41 points on the afternoon. However, in Glenn’s mind, there was one positive.

Glenn said one positive he took from Week 1 was the defense's third-down performance. Lions held the 49ers to 3-of-9, forced a fumble on one of the conversions. Another was the long TD to Samuel — blitz got to Garoppolo, ball was in the air for a long time. Didn't finish it. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 17, 2021