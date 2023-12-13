Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn sheds light on limited role of Brian Branch

After his playing time was reduced on Sunday, Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn explains the limited role of Brian Branch.

The Detroit Lions find themselves regrouping after a recent loss to division rivals, the Chicago Bears, bringing their record to 9-4 after 13 games in the 2023 season. Fans observed a significant reduction in playing time for safety Brian Branch, a point that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn addressed during his media session earlier today in Allen Park.

Branch saw his playing time reduced against Chicago

For reference, Branch had previously seen action in 93% of defensive snaps in each of Detroit's last five games. Against the Bears, however, he saw action in only 52% of the snaps. Additionally, he was also spotted undergoing X-rays after the game.

Glenn explained the reduced role for Branch in his media session this afternoon in Allen Park as he and the Lions continue preparations to face the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.

“The thing that I wanted to do with that player is let him focus in on one job,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. “I mean I look at the same way when I had (Ceedy Duce) when I was in New Orleans. Listen, he was playing some safety, playing some nickel, I mean there was a lot within that because of what we asked those guys at that position to do. So, I wanted to make sure that I dial it back for (Branch), let him focus on nickel, let him play nickel, and I thought it was a really good game for him.

As far as the stats because he didn’t get a chance to be high productive like he’s been, but I thought he did a really good job in just playing nickel. And also, I wanted to make sure (Ifeatu Melifonwu)got as many reps as he could at the safety spot.”

“It was a decision I wanted to make, so he can concentrate on the nickel spot and really get that down,” Glenn continued. “Because he's a damn good player at that spot and I want to make sure he plays as much as possible to be the best at it.”

Bottom Line: Bring on Denver

The Lions have demonstrated resilience this season, often bouncing back with stronger performances after a loss. Branch has been a key defensive asset for Detroit throughout the season. It would be advantageous for the franchise if he focuses on his role, as suggested by Glenn during this afternoon's session

The Lions will be able to reassess and strategize as they return to Ford Field to face Denver. The Week 15 matchup, initially set for Sunday, December 17, has been flexed by the NFL and is now scheduled for 8:15 PM EST. Television coverage will be provided by Fox, with local radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.