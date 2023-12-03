Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 13 vs. New Orleans Saints
The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a pivotal Week 13 battle against the New Orleans Saints, a game that's garnering significant excitement as a key moment in their season. Boasting an impressive 8-3 record, the Lions approach this game as formidable competitors in the NFC, and a victory here could elevate them to a remarkable 9-3, reinforcing their strong position for the season's remainder. As the stakes are high with the season's trajectory at stake, let's delve into the anticipated depth chart for the Lions in this crucial Week 13 showdown against the Saints.
Detroit Lions Depth Chart
*Note: Starters are in BOLD
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- Teddy Bridgewater
Running Backs
- David Montgomery
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Craig Reynolds
Wide Receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Josh Reynolds
- Jameson Williams
- Kalif Raymond
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Antoine Green (INACTIVE)
Tight Ends
- Sam LaPorta
- Brock Wright
- James Mitchell
Offensive Linemen
- LT – Taylor Decker
- LG – Jonah Jackson (Officially ACTIVE)
- C – Frank Ragnow
- RG – Graham Glasgow
- RT – Penei Sewell
- OL – Dan Skipper
- IOL – Kayode Awosika
- OT – Colby Sordsdal
DEFENSE
Interior defensive line
- DT – Alim McNeill
- DT – Benito Jones
- EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
- EDGE – John Cominsky
- DL – Levi Onwuzurike (INACTIVE)
- DT – Brodric Martin (INACTIVE)
- DT – Quinton Bohanna
- DL – Josh Paschal
- EDGE – Charles Harris
- EDGE – Romeo Okwara
- EDGE – Julian Okwara (INACTIVE)
Linebackers
- LB – Jack Campbell
- LB – Derrick Barnes
- LB – Alex Anzalone (INACTIVE)
- LB – Malcolm Rodriguez
- LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- LB – Anthony Pittman
- LB – Trevor Nowaske
Cornerbacks
- CB – Cam Sutton
- CB – Jerry Jacobs
- NB – Brian Branch
- NB – Will Harris
- CB – Khalil Dorsey
- CB – Steven Gilmore (INACTIVE)
- NB – Chase Lucas
Safeties
- Kerby Joseph
- Tracy Walker
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
Bottom Line: Next Man Up
Adhering to the “Next Man Up” ethos, the Detroit Lions are fortifying their resolve for their impending matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Enjoying the home-field advantage and entering as favorites, the Lions nonetheless recognize the NFL's unpredictability and that victory is never a certainty. As they enter the game, the importance of this potential win is evident – it represents more than just a triumph in the game, but a crucial step in their ongoing quest for the esteemed No. 1 seed in the NFC.