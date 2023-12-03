Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 13 vs. New Orleans Saints

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a pivotal Week 13 battle against the New Orleans Saints, a game that's garnering significant excitement as a key moment in their season. Boasting an impressive 8-3 record, the Lions approach this game as formidable competitors in the NFC, and a victory here could elevate them to a remarkable 9-3, reinforcing their strong position for the season's remainder. As the stakes are high with the season's trajectory at stake, let's delve into the anticipated depth chart for the Lions in this crucial Week 13 showdown against the Saints.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Craig Reynolds

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Jameson Williams

Kalif Raymond

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Antoine Green (INACTIVE)

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson (Officially ACTIVE)

Jonah Jackson (Officially ACTIVE) C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

OL – Dan Skipper

IOL – Kayode Awosika

OT – Colby Sordsdal

DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – John Cominsky

DL – Levi Onwuzurike (INACTIVE)

DT – Brodric Martin (INACTIVE)

DT – Quinton Bohanna

DL – Josh Paschal

EDGE – Charles Harris

EDGE – Romeo Okwara

EDGE – Julian Okwara (INACTIVE)

Linebackers

LB – Jack Campbell

LB – Derrick Barnes

LB – Alex Anzalone (INACTIVE)

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB – Anthony Pittman

LB – Trevor Nowaske

Cornerbacks

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

NB – Will Harris

CB – Khalil Dorsey

CB – Steven Gilmore (INACTIVE)

NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Adhering to the “Next Man Up” ethos, the Detroit Lions are fortifying their resolve for their impending matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Enjoying the home-field advantage and entering as favorites, the Lions nonetheless recognize the NFL's unpredictability and that victory is never a certainty. As they enter the game, the importance of this potential win is evident – it represents more than just a triumph in the game, but a crucial step in their ongoing quest for the esteemed No. 1 seed in the NFC.