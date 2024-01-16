Detroit Lions Division Round game forces NHL to reschedule Detroit Red Wings home game

The NHL reschedules Detroit Red Wings game at Little Caesars Arena vs. Tampa Bay thanks to the Lions Division Round game the same day.

The Detroit Lions secured a victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, captivating a rocking sellout crowd at Ford Field. They will now host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM. In response, the NHL has intervened, announcing a rescheduling of the Detroit Red Wings game that was initially set to face off at 5:00 PM.

The Detroit Red Wings will now play at 7:00 PM on Sunday

Coincidentally, the Red Wings will face another rival from Tampa Bay, as the Lightning come to town for the first time since Opening Night on October 14, a thrilling 6-4 Red Wings victory. This Sunday's game will now officially start at 7:00 PM:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions earned the right to host another home playoff game thanks to their victory on Sunday night over the visiting Los Angeles Rams They will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at Ford Field, coincidently on the same afternoon the Detroit Red Wings host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena The NHL reschedules Detroit Red Wings game time against Tampa Bay, moving it to 7:00 PM; the Lions kick off at 3:00 PM at nearby Ford Field.

Bottom Line: Can Detroit defeat Tampa Bay twice on the same day?

It's an exciting time for sports fans in the Motor City, with the Lions making a run they haven't accomplished in three decades, and the famed “Yzerplan” appearing to come together for the Red Wings as they aim to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The prospect of both Detroit teams securing victories against their visitors from Tampa Bay on the same day, less than a mile apart in downtown Detroit, would be a fantastic sight!