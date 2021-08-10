Detroit Lions DL Da’Shawn Hand suffers injury

On Monday, Detroit Lions DL Da’Shawn Hand spoke to reporters about how he has a chip on his shoulder after an injury-riddled start to his career.

A day later, Hand reportedly was forced to the Lions locker room after suffering a foot/ankle injury during 1-on-1 drills at training camp.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press notes that Hand was able to get off of the field under his own power.

Lions DL Da’Shawn Hand, one day after talking about the chip on his shoulder after a few injury-riddled seasons, is headed to the locker room under his own power after injuring his foot/ankle in 1 on 1 drills. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 10, 2021