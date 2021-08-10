Detroit Lions DL Da’Shawn Hand suffers injury

by

On Monday, Detroit Lions DL Da’Shawn Hand spoke to reporters about how he has a chip on his shoulder after an injury-riddled start to his career.

A day later, Hand reportedly was forced to the Lions locker room after suffering a foot/ankle injury during 1-on-1 drills at training camp.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press notes that Hand was able to get off of the field under his own power.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.