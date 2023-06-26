Detroit Lions drop in latest Pro Football Focus NFL Power Rankings

After winning eight of their final 10 games to end the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions just missed a spot in the NFL Playoffs. But ever since the Lions knocked Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs in the final week of the regular season, there has been plenty of talk about how Detroit is now the team to beat in the NFC North. But according to the latest Pro Football Focus NFL Power Rankings, that may not be the case.

Lions drop in latest PFF NFL Power Rankings

In the latest post-2023 NFL Draft Power Rankings, the Lions have dropped from No. 13 to No. 15. As far as teams in the NFC North go, the Lions are ranked behind the Minnesota Vikings, who come in at No. 14 in the rankings. Here is what PFF has to say about the Lions:

15. DETROIT LIONS

Biggest impact player from the draft: DB Brian Branch

DB Brian Branch Pre-Draft Ranking: 13

Brian Branch primarily played nickel back in his time at Alabama, and following the trade of Jeffrey Okudah, it seems as if that role in Detroit is his for the taking. This would allow Emmanuel Moseley to stick outside and provide Detroit with a versatile group of defensive backs between Branch, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Kerby Joseph.

Key Points

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Always Take PFF Rankings With a Grain of Salt

As we have mentioned before, ALWAYS take any PFF rankings with a grain of salt as they are often not reflective of what is actually going on in the National Football League. The fact that the latest rankings have the Vikings, Jaguars, Browns, and Giants above the Lions is a perfect example of this.