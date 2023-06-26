Pro Football Focus projects 8 new players in 2023 Detroit Lions starting lineup

OTAs are over, and other than a mandatory minicamp coming up on June 6-8, the 2023 Detroit Lions will begin looking forward to training camp, which will begin in late July. Pro Football Focus recently projected the starting lineup for each and every NFL team, and they believe the 2023 Detroit Lions starting lineup will have eight starters that were not on the roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

As you can see below, PFF projects the Lions starting lineup will include the following players who were not on the roster last season:

- Advertisement -

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Sam LaPorta

Jack Campbell

Cam Sutton

Emmanuel Moseley

Chauncey Gardner-Jonnson

Here is what PFF believes the Lions starting lineup will look like in 2023. Note: Jameson Williams obviously will not start because he is suspended, and for some reason, they have 12 starters listed on defense.

Key Points

PFF has projected the Lions' starting lineup for 2023

They believe the Lions will have 8 starters that were not on the roster in 2022

Brad Holmes continues to build a formidable roster from top to bottom

Always Building

The Detroit Lions roster looks much different than it did when Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell took over the show, and that is a good thing. As the general manager, Holmes' job is to build a solid roster from top to bottom, and he has done exactly that. The Lions are not afraid to add talent to compete for starting roster spots, and that is shown but the offseason moves that were made this year.