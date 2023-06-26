Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Lions Notes

Pro Football Focus projects 8 new players in 2023 Detroit Lions starting lineup

By W.G. Brady
0
0

OTAs are over, and other than a mandatory minicamp coming up on June 6-8, the 2023 Detroit Lions will begin looking forward to training camp, which will begin in late July. Pro Football Focus recently projected the starting lineup for each and every NFL team, and they believe the 2023 Detroit Lions starting lineup will have eight starters that were not on the roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

2023 Detroit Lions free agency Ross Pierschbacher Cameron Sutton Michael Badgley BJ Thompson Brian Branch Saivion Smith Sid Wagner Jahmyr Gibbs 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFL Draft Colby Sorsdal Dylan Drummond Craig Reynolds Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus projects 2023 Detroit Lions starting lineup

As you can see below, PFF projects the Lions starting lineup will include the following players who were not on the roster last season:

- Advertisement -
  • David Montgomery
  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Sam LaPorta
  • Jack Campbell
  • Cam Sutton
  • Emmanuel Moseley
  • Chauncey Gardner-Jonnson

Here is what PFF believes the Lions starting lineup will look like in 2023. Note: Jameson Williams obviously will not start because he is suspended, and for some reason, they have 12 starters listed on defense.

Pro Football Focus 2023 Detroit Lions starting lineup

Key Points

  • PFF has projected the Lions' starting lineup for 2023
  • They believe the Lions will have 8 starters that were not on the roster in 2022
  • Brad Holmes continues to build a formidable roster from top to bottom
Brad Holmes Jahmyr Gibbs Jack Campbell Hendon Hooker 2023 Detroit Lions starting lineup Pro Football Focus

Always Building

The Detroit Lions roster looks much different than it did when Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell took over the show, and that is a good thing. As the general manager, Holmes' job is to build a solid roster from top to bottom, and he has done exactly that. The Lions are not afraid to add talent to compete for starting roster spots, and that is shown but the offseason moves that were made this year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Colt Keith headed to Toledo with latest roster moves by the Detroit Tigers
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsTeddy Jackson -

Colt Keith headed to Toledo with latest roster moves by the Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith is on his way to the Detroit Tigers AAA ball club after his promotion on Monday, following the Erie SeaWolves first-half championship.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.