Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions drop video to tease alternate helmet

By W.G. Brady
0
0

In case you have not yet heard, on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions will officially unveil their alternate helmet. Last night, the Lions released a teaser video.

2023 Detroit Lions backup quarterback Jessie Bates Pro Football Focus 2023 NFL Draft Thursday Night Football Aaron Glenn Josh Paschal NFL Top 100 Detroit Lions alternate helmet

Detroit Lions release video to tease alternate helmet

Here is the video the Lions dropped on Tuesday night to tease their new alternate helmet.

- Advertisement -

What hints are the Lions trying to give us?

By putting out this teaser video, the Lions seem to be giving their fans a hint as to what their alternate helmets will look like. Numerous speculations have emerged regarding the potential design, with a prevailing belief that Detroit will embrace a throwback helmet design reminiscent of the 1960s or 70s, aligning with the iconic cars from that era.

In case you care what we think, we previously predicted what the helmet will look like. Click here to see our prediction.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
NFL Admits They Screwed Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

NFL Admits They Screwed Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams

It was Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams' responsibility to know and follow the policy, but the NFL had admitted that they did not do enough to help him out.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.