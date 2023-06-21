Detroit Lions drop video to tease alternate helmet

In case you have not yet heard, on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions will officially unveil their alternate helmet. Last night, the Lions released a teaser video.

Here is the video the Lions dropped on Tuesday night to tease their new alternate helmet.

What hints are the Lions trying to give us?

By putting out this teaser video, the Lions seem to be giving their fans a hint as to what their alternate helmets will look like. Numerous speculations have emerged regarding the potential design, with a prevailing belief that Detroit will embrace a throwback helmet design reminiscent of the 1960s or 70s, aligning with the iconic cars from that era.

