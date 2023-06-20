We now know when the Detroit Lions‘ alternate helmet will be unveiled, but what will it look like? On Monday night, the Lions tweeted out a photo that let everyone know that the new helmet will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 21. Based on the photo in the tweet, I am prepared to make my prediction (that is sure to be wrong) on what the helmet will look like.

Predicting what the Detroit Lions' alternate helmet will look like [Photo]

The photo the Lions tweeted out features a Honolulu blue car with white trim, which makes me believe the new alternate helmets will also be primarily Honolulu blue with white trim. I knew I had seen a concept helmet like that in the past, so I did a quick Google search, and I found exactly what I was looking for.

Here is my best guess as to what the Lions' alternate helmet will look like.

When will the Detroit Lions' alternate helmet be worn?

The Detroit Lions' alternate helmet will be unveiled on Wednesday, followed by a complete uniform revamp in 2024. The alternate helmet will exclusively accompany their alternate uniforms, consisting of gray jerseys and pants.