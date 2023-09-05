Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs explains why he was benched by Dan Campbell

In a surprise twist, Detroit Lions starting defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs has revealed what he believes is the root of his being benched for the Lions' Week 1 match vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Contrary to most assumptions, it was Buggs' prioritization of family over the game that he believes played a crucial role in his benching.

What Did Isaiah Buggs Say?

Buggs, who notably missed the majority of the Lions' voluntary workouts this off-season due to the birth of his child, was straightforward in acknowledging his family-first approach.

“I think so,” Buggs told the Free Press on Monday. “But I had a baby so I couldn’t be here and my family comes first. So anything my family needs, that’s what it’s going to be. And I can’t help that if they can’t accept that, but I definitely think me not being around in the spring played a part in it. That’s what it is.”

Confirming rumors, Buggs stated that he would be inactive for the upcoming season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“As of right now, they told me that I was not going to play so that’s what we got and I’m going to be straightforward with it cause they were straightforward with me with that,” he told a group of reporters. “As of right now, I will not be playing.”

The Cryptic Social Media Post

This revelation was shadowed by Buggs' cryptic post on social media, which, when prodded about, he remained vague but emphasized that relationships change.

“I’m Good But Just Know Situations Change #96BALLFOREVER Y’all Gone See,” he wrote.

When he was asked about his cryptic post, Buggs said there was “nothing to address.”

“Like I say, things change, relationships change,” he said.

Asked if his relationship with the Lions had changed, Buggs downplayed his post.

“I’m not going to technically say that,” he said. “I’m just saying in life period. It’s nothing dealing with football, it’s nothing dealing with here, I’m just saying, so I don’t want anybody to take that context and run with it. But at the same time, relationships do change. That’s all I’m going to say. There’s nothing else to say about it.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Isaiah Buggs was demoted from the starting lineup, likely due to prioritizing family during off-season voluntary workouts. Despite a solid previous season and a two-year contract extension, Buggs will be inactive in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. A mysterious social media post by Buggs hinted at changing relationships, though he remains dedicated to the Lions and undeterred by challenges.

Bottom Line: Two Sides to a Story

We have now heard why Buggs believes he is being benched for the Lions' season-opener against the Chiefs, but it is important to remember that there are always two sides to a story. It is certainly going to be interesting to see what Dan Campbell says about why Buggs is being benched. With that being said, chances are that we will never really know the full story.