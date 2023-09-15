Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs opens up about being inactive vs. Chiefs

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, recently found himself in this unique situation when he was declared inactive for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Thursday, Buggs spoke to reporters and he talked about how despite being inactive, he made the best of things by helping out the team in other ways.

Healthy Scratch's Perspective

For professional NFL players like Isaiah Buggs, sitting out a game, especially when they are healthy, can be mentally challenging. However, Buggs saw this as an opportunity to contribute in a different way. He took on the role of a mentor, providing guidance to the younger players and offering support to his teammates during the game against the Chiefs.

In a post-practice interview, Buggs praised the Lions' defensive effort against the formidable Patrick Mahomes. He acknowledged the team's preparation throughout the week, emphasizing the importance of containment. Despite a few minor lapses, the Lions' defense made fewer mistakes than their opponents, a positive outcome from the game.

“I think the defense did a really good job up front. I think they did a really good job of containing Patrick Mahomes,” Buggs said after practice. “That’s like what we practice all week. Overall, I think everything was pretty smooth. We had a couple missed lapses, but we were able to overcome that. We made less mistakes than they did, so that was the good thing about that.”

Being a Team Player

Being on the sideline was a unique experience for Buggs, but he seized the chance to coach and motivate his fellow players. He stayed mentally focused, visualizing himself in different game situations while waiting for his next opportunity to contribute on the field.

“It was definitely different for me. But when I was on the sideline, I was just coaching the young guys and the guys around me, and then also seeing myself in certain positions and kind of staying focus mentally. Just waiting on the opportunity.”

“Whatever the team needs me to do, that’s what I’m gonna do,” Buggs said. “I don’t get into all that, I’m a team player. So whatever they lock me in to do, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Isaiah Buggs Detroit Lions Isaiah Buggs' cryptic message Isaiah Buggs explains cryptic message

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Isaiah Buggs' Valuable Role: Isaiah Buggs, a Detroit Lions defensive tackle, provides insights into the unique experience of being declared inactive for a game. Despite the mental challenge of sitting out while healthy, Buggs found a meaningful way to contribute by mentoring young players and offering support to his teammates.
  2. Lions' Defensive Effort: Buggs praised the Lions' defensive performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, particularly in containing star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He highlighted the team's preparation throughout the week and commended their ability to make fewer mistakes than their opponents during the game.
  3. Team-First Mentality: Isaiah Buggs exemplifies a team-first mentality by expressing his willingness to adapt and fulfill any role assigned by the coaching staff. His dedication to the Detroit Lions and his commitment to supporting the team's success, even when not on the field, showcase the true spirit of the NFL and its focus on teamwork.

Bottom Line – Isaiah Buggs: The Ultimate Team Player

Isaiah Buggs' perspective on being inactive against the Chiefs reflects the essence of a true team player. After initially expressing his disappointment, he didn't dwell on it, but instead embraced the opportunity to help his teammates and contribute in different ways. Buggs' dedication to the Detroit Lions and his unwavering commitment to the team's success exemplify the spirit of the NFL. As the season unfolds, his versatility and team-first mentality may prove invaluable, showing that there's more to football than what happens on the field.

