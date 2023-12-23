Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions elevate tight end, kicker for Week 16 matchup vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions elevate tight end, kicker for Week 16 matchup vs. Vikings.

Detroit Lions elevate tight end, kicker for Week 16 matchup vs. Vikings

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced the elevation of two players for their crucial upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings: tight end Anthony Firkser and kicker Michael Badgley.

Detroit Lions uniform combination Detroit Lions offensive snap counts vs. Saints Detroit Lions elevate kicker Detroit Lions to sign Detroit Lions elevate tight end

Why it Matters

This decision comes as a response to recent team developments and the need to strengthen specific positions. Firkser's call-up from the practice squad is essential due to the absence of Brock Wright, the team's TE2, who is out with a hip injury. His role will be vital in providing depth to the tight end position, complementing the efforts of rookie Sam LaPorta and third-year tight end James Mitchell.

On the other hand, Badgley’s elevation as the sole kicker follows the Lions' recent parting with Riley Patterson. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp acknowledged an ongoing kicker battle at practice, with Badgley emerging as the decisive winner.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Anthony Firkser and Michael Badgley elevated for the Lions' game against the Vikings.
  2. Firkser’s call-up addresses the tight end position due to Brock Wright‘s injury.
  3. Badgley becomes the sole kicker after winning the practice battle.
Detroit Lions achieve historic team milestone Detroit Lions start Detroit Lions rank in Top 10 Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions DL Quinton Bohanna poached by Titans Teddy Bridgewater to retire Detroit Lions Path Detroit Lions NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios Detroit Lions coach divulges rationale for choosing Michael Badgley Detroit Lions Catch Break Detroit Lions NFC North Championship shirts

The Bottom Line – A Calculated Approach to Victory

The Detroit Lions' latest roster moves, elevating Anthony Firkser and Michael Badgley, demonstrate a calculated approach to fortifying their team against the Minnesota Vikings. As they navigate the challenges of injuries and position battles, these strategic decisions could be key in their pursuit of victory. As the Lions face off against the Vikings, the contributions of Firkser and Badgley will be under the spotlight, potentially playing a decisive role in the outcome of this crucial matchup.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?