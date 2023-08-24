Detroit Lions Expand Gameday Radio Coverage for 2023

Detroit Lions expand gameday radio coverage

I have been a fan of the Detroit Lions for a very long time, and in my lifetime, the hype surrounding the franchise has never been higher. In fact, the Lions are favored to win their first division title since the 1993 season, and they have the talent, and coaching staff, to make that happen. Well, if you were looking for a way to get a bigger dose of game-day coverage than we are already giving you, the Lions have officially announced that they are expanding their game-day coverage for the 2023 season.

Detroit Lions Radio Coverage

“Get ready, Motor City! With the excitement for Lions football at an all-time high, we’re thrilled to unveil a full day of programming and give fans a home for everything surrounding the Honolulu blue,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Detroit. “We can’t wait to bring you every heart-pounding moment and game-changing play on Sundays with expert analysis leading up to kickoff and after the final whistle.”

Here’s the Detroit Lions radio coverage lineup (All on 97.1 The Ticket)

9-10 a.m.: “Kickoff with Boomer Esiason & Mike Valenti”

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: “Lions Tailgate Show” with Rico Beard and Jim Costa

12-1 p.m.: “Lions Pregame Show” with Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and TJ Lang

1 p.m. – End of game: Lions Radio Network play-by-play on 97.1 The Ticket

Conclusion of the game until 5 p.m.: Lions Radio Network postgame with Dan Miller, TJ Lang, and Jim Costa

5-7 p.m.: “Lions Postgame Show” with Stoney and Jennifer Hammond

7-11 p.m.: Pat Caputo

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

In response to heightened anticipation and fan enthusiasm, the Detroit Lions are enhancing their game-day radio coverage for the 2023 season. Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Detroit emphasized the commitment to provide comprehensive programming, capturing every significant moment for the fans. The expanded Lions' radio coverage will be exclusively broadcast on 97.1 The Ticket.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Lions Roar Louder on Radio in 2023

The Detroit Lions are not just elevating their game on the field, but they're also ramping up the fan experience off it. With expanded game-day radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket, Lions enthusiasts won't miss a beat in 2023. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a newbie to the pride, this season promises to keep listeners tuned in and roaring louder than ever.