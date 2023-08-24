Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions?

Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions? Moseley surprised some people at Wednesday's practice.

Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions?

According to a report from Jeff Risdon, during Wednesday's practice at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, eyes quickly turned to a previously unseen figure dashing across the field. It was none other than cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who participated in practice for the very first time since his early off-season signing. While Moseley remains on the Lions' PUP list, this seems like a big step forward in regard to his return to the field.

Inside The Article
Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions?What did Moseley do at Practice?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – From Sidelines to Centerstage?
Emmanuel Moseley Detroit Lions Emmanuel Moseley Injury Update Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions?

What did Moseley do at Practice?

Moseley reportedly underwent rigorous running and movement drills – the most extensive he's tackled since being signed by the Lions. More heartening was the absence of the heavy brace or tight wrap on his left knee, which has been a constant since his ACL tear last October with the San Francisco 49ers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was observed actively training with the Detroit Lions for the first time since his off-season signing.
  2. Although still on the Lions' PUP list, Moseley engaged in advanced movement and running exercises, supervised by team professionals.
  3. Significantly, his left knee, which sustained an ACL tear last October, was now free from any heavy brace or wrap, hinting at considerable recovery progress.
2023 Detroit Lions off-season calendar Todd Wash John Scott Jr. Penn State Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft Matt Nelson Chandler Zavala Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 2023 NFL Draft Calais Campbell Jarryd Hayne Alex Brown Jahmyr Gibbs Sam LaPorta Zach Morton Patrick Murtagh Riley Patterson Antwaan Randle El Jameson Williams Corey Davis Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet David Montgomery 2024 NFL Mock Draft James Williams Michael Badgley Emmanuel Moseley Antoine Green 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Tae Hayes Teddy Bridgewater Nate Sudfeld Devine Ozigbo Detroit Lions Snap Counts Detroit Lions injuries

Bottom Line – From Sidelines to Centerstage?

As Emmanuel Moseley pushes boundaries in his recovery journey, all eyes remain peeled on his potential return. For the Detroit Lions, Moseley isn’t just another player; he has the potential to be a key player in the secondary. Dan Campbell recently told reporters that there is no timetable for Moseley to officially return, but the fact that he was on the practice field on Wednesday sure does sound like a big step. One thing is for certain, if the Lions are able to get Moseley back during the early part of the 2023 season, it will be a huge boost.

Read More

Detroit Lions named as destination for Josh Jones

Detroit Lions S Brian Branch sums up his game

Dan Campbell Discusses Detroit Lions Depth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?