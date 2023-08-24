Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions?

According to a report from Jeff Risdon, during Wednesday's practice at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, eyes quickly turned to a previously unseen figure dashing across the field. It was none other than cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who participated in practice for the very first time since his early off-season signing. While Moseley remains on the Lions' PUP list, this seems like a big step forward in regard to his return to the field.

What did Moseley do at Practice?

Moseley reportedly underwent rigorous running and movement drills – the most extensive he's tackled since being signed by the Lions. More heartening was the absence of the heavy brace or tight wrap on his left knee, which has been a constant since his ACL tear last October with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bottom Line – From Sidelines to Centerstage?

As Emmanuel Moseley pushes boundaries in his recovery journey, all eyes remain peeled on his potential return. For the Detroit Lions, Moseley isn’t just another player; he has the potential to be a key player in the secondary. Dan Campbell recently told reporters that there is no timetable for Moseley to officially return, but the fact that he was on the practice field on Wednesday sure does sound like a big step. One thing is for certain, if the Lions are able to get Moseley back during the early part of the 2023 season, it will be a huge boost.