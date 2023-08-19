Detroit Lions fans DESTROY Nate Sudfeld after abysmal interception

Heading into Training Camp, Nate Sudfeld had the Detroit Lions No. 2 quarterback job on lockdown. In fact, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell made it clear on multiple occasions that they were very happy with their quarterback room. Well, that was then and this is now, and the team has signed Teddy Bridgewater, meaning that Sudfeld's days as Jared Goff's backup are over. But after the interception Sudfeld threw on Saturday during the Lions' preseason tilt against the Jaguars, there are many fans who wanted him cut immediately.

Why it Matters

Though Campbell has not gone officially named Bridgewater as the Lions' No. 2 QB, it is just a matter of time before that happens. Because of that, it is up to Sudfeld to ball out for the remainder of the preseason so that he can either convince the Lions to carry three QBs on their initial 53-man roster, land on their practice squad, or impress another NFL team in need of a backup.

Sudfeld Tosses Abysmal Interception

In case you have not seen it yet, here is the interception that Sudfeld threw late in the first half of Saturday's game against the Jaguars.

What are the Fans Saying?

Here is a sampling of what fans were saying following Sudfeld's interception: