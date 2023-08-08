Detroit Lions’ fans offer mixed reaction to Teddy Bridgewater news

There's going to be a new quarterback in town by the name of Teddy Bridgewater, who will be agreeing to a contract with the Detroit Lions according to multiple reports to serve as the backup to starter Jared Goff.

Teddy Bridgewater is well-traveled in his NFL career

Originally a 2014 first-round pick of the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, he has also found himself suiting up for the likes of the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins. He's thrown a total of 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions while also enjoying a 66.4 completion percentage along with 15,120 total yards.

His arrival in Detroit means that he'll be reuniting with Dan Campbell from their days with the Dolphins.

Lions fans are offering their reactions

And as always, there were plenty of reactions being offered on social media by Lions fans after they saw the news that a former division rival is on his way to town. And based on the replies, the response is rather mixed.

Take a look at a sampling of some of the reactions below:

Key Points

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is a former Minnesota Vikings draft pick and reunites with Dan Campbell from their Miami Dolphins days

The fans offered a mixed reaction to the news of the impending deal

Bottom Line: Welcome to the Motor City, Teddy!

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been meticulous in his additions to the team as he works to shape them into what nearly everyone is expecting to be a force in the NFC North Division.

While we're hoping that he won't get much playing time since it would mean an injury to Goff, we hope that Bridgewater becomes a valuable and key piece of the 2023 Lions roster.