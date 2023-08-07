Detroit Lions to sign QB Teddy Bridgewater

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are signing free-agent quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater. Following a recent training camp practice, a report surfaced that Bridgewater was in Allen Park for a visit. At that time, a deal was not ‘imminent', but obviously, things have changed.

The #Lions are signing QB Teddy Bridgewater after a recent visit to Detroit, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A new backup QB. pic.twitter.com/pRA6EqMi5Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2023

Why it Matters

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have made it clear that they love quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who was previously slated to be the Lions' No. 2 QB in 2023. With that being said, it has also been made clear by both the head coach and GM that competition is a good thing, and Bridgewater is being brought in to do exactly that.

Detroit Lions sign QB Teddy Bridgewater

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, a report surfaced that the Lions had made a “strong offer” to Bridgewater, but a deal never came of it. Now, the two sides have come to an agreement, and Bridgewater is joining the Lions. Of course, this also means a reunion with Dan Campbell, a coach for the New Orleans Saints while Bridgewater played there.

“I don’t think I’ve hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater, so if we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I’m all for it,” Campbell said during the opening week of training camp after the Lions brought Bridgewater in for a visit.

Bottom Line – Lions hope to land experienced QB in Bridgewater

The Lions continue to make moves to improve their roster, and the addition of Bridgewater clearly indicates this. Following the 2022 season, the team expressed a desire to strengthen its quarterback room, and Bridgewater's experience makes him an attractive addition to the team.