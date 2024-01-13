Detroit Lions fans paying THROUGH THE ROOF to witness first playoff game at Ford Field

Data shows Detroit Lions fans are shelling out some serious cash to witness the first playoff game at Ford Field.

After winning their division for the 1st time in 30 years, the Detroit Lions are set to host the first playoff game at Ford Field this weekend. In a surprising twist, the Lions will face the Los Angeles Rams, led by former franchise quarterback and fan favorite Matthew Stafford. And for the fortunate tens of thousands of fans attending the live event, they had to spend, on average, the highest amount among any NFL fan base to attend a home postseason matchup.

This is the 1st NFL playoff game at Ford Field

This weekend's game has been highly anticipated, representing the inaugural NFL postseason event at Ford Field, which opened its doors in the fall of 2002. Not only is it a historic occasion for the venue, but it also stands as the most significant sporting event in the Motor City since the Detroit Tigers played a pair of World Series games at Comerica Park in 2012 and the Detroit Red Wings played the 2008 and 2009 Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena.

Detroit Lions fans are shelling out the most money for playoff tickets on average

Data collected by technology company Logitix reveals that Detroit boasts the highest average ticket prices among this weekend's NFL postseason games. The following data was amassed:

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions , Ford Field – $722

at , Ford Field – $722 Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys , AT&T Stadium – $429

at , AT&T Stadium – $429 Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans , NRG Stadium – $345

at , NRG Stadium – $345 Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills , Highmark Stadium – $283

at , Highmark Stadium – $283 Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Raymond James Stadium – $238

at , Raymond James Stadium – $238 Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium – $175

Right now, there won't be any fans who will be able to get into the venue for any less than $300. Excluding standing-room-only tickets, the lowest price for a pair of tickets on StubHub is $421 each, while the highest price for a pair of tickets is beyond staggering:

Additionally, the lowest ticket price for a pair of tickets on SeatGeek is $404:

The highest:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are hosting the first playoff game at Ford Field tomorrow night against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams According to data compiled by Logitix, Detroit Lions fans are paying the highest average ticket price Prices on SeatGeek and StubHub reveal that the lowest cost for a pair of non-standing room tickets is no less than $400

Bottom Line: Fans will be shelling out big-time

As it marks the venue's inaugural playoff game, fans are eager to invest significant money for a chance to witness a sporting event that has been 30 years in the making.

The Lions and Rams are set to kick off at Ford Field this Sunday at 8:00 PM, with television coverage on NBC and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.