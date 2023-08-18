Detroit Lions Fans Shine in NFL Tailgating Study

For the fervent followers of the Detroit Lions, there's more to the game than what happens between the goalposts. According to a new study by Crestline, Lions' fans are not just roaring in the stadium; they're roaring in the parking lots too! Earning a prominent fourth-place ranking in terms of hardcore tailgating, the study sheds light on how Lions' fans truly stand out from the pack when it comes to pre-game celebrations. They might have missed the top three spots—occupied by New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles—but they are ahead of Dallas Cowboys in terms of tailgate ferocity.

The Rankings

Below is a graphic showing the Top 10 NFL teams with the most hardcore tailgaters:

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Detroit Lions

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Los Angeles Rams

T7. Atlanta Falcons

T7. Seattle Seahawks

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions fans are ranked fourth for top-notch tailgating by Crestline. The majority of NFL fans seem to enjoy tailgating more than the game itself. The study surveyed over 1,000 fans to understand tailgating preferences, with Cornhole/bags emerging as the top game choice.

Bottom Line – Beyond the Game, Into The Culture

Tailgating is an art, a pre-game ritual, a testament to a team's fandom, and in that domain, Detroit Lions fans are brushing up to be among the Michelangelos. Yes, every team has its devoted base, but there's something about Lions' fans and their tailgating shenanigans that sets them apart. Maybe it's the Michigan chill that warms up with the heat of grills or the rhythmic chants that echo across the parking lots, but one thing's for sure: when it comes to tailgating, Lions fans don't just participate, they dominate. So, the next time you're in Detroit, even if you can't score a ticket to the game, make sure you join the roaring party outside.