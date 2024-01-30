Detroit Lions Free Agency Outlook 2024: K Michael Badgley

The Detroit Lions, as they evaluate their roster for the upcoming season, face a pivotal decision regarding their kicking game. Michael Badgley, who rose from the practice squad to the main roster, presents an interesting case. Though Badgley did his part while called upon by the Lions to kick a field goal (7-for-7 overall in 7 games), he does lack the big leg that can be crucial at the end of the half or end of the game.

By the Numbers

As you can see below, Badgley was a perfect 4-for-4 in the regular season with a long of 41 yards, and 3-for-3 in the postseason with a long of 54 yards. He did miss two extra points during the regular season.

Late-Season Surge: Badgley's Impact

Badgley's ascent from the practice squad to taking over from Riley Patterson is a testament to his abilities and potential. He made a notable impact late in the season, successfully making all seven of his field-goal attempts. This includes a significant 54-yarder in the playoffs, showcasing his range and clutch performance under pressure.

Inconsistencies: A Concern

Despite these successes, Badgley's performance has not been without flaws. His two missed PATs in four regular season games raise concerns about consistency, a crucial factor for kickers. Furthermore, the team's decision to forgo long field goal attempts in a critical game against San Francisco highlights a lack of confidence in the kicking game. This inconsistency could be a deciding factor in how the Lions view Badgley's future with the team.

The Search for Stability: A Long-term Solution

Since the departure of Matt Prater (I begged for the Lions to keep him around) the Lions have experienced instability in their kicking game, a situation that the team is eager to resolve. As the Lions aim to be competitive in the tight margins of playoff games, having a reliable kicker becomes increasingly important.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Late-Season Impact: Michael Badgley demonstrated significant potential by successfully converting all seven of his field-goal attempts late in the season, including a notable 54-yarder in the playoffs, highlighting his capability under pressure. Consistency Concerns: Despite some impressive moments, Badgley's inconsistencies, particularly with missed PATs and the team's hesitation to attempt long field goals, raise questions about his reliability as a long-term kicking solution for the Lions. Seeking Stability: The Detroit Lions' ongoing quest for a stable, reliable kicker in the post-Matt Prater era suggests that the team might prioritize finding a long-term solution, possibly moving away from the current kicker carousel to enhance their competitiveness in playoff scenarios.

Conclusion: Decision Time for Detroit

For the Detroit Lions, the decision on whether to continue with Michael Badgley hinges on weighing his late-season surge and playoff performance against his inconsistencies and the team's overall confidence in him. As the Lions aim to solidify their roster for serious playoff contention, the choice of kicker will be crucial, possibly leading them to explore more stable, long-term options in the market. I fully expect GM Brad Holmes to make an upgrade at the kicker position for the 2024 season.