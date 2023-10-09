Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 6 Edition

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season is in the book for our Detroit Lions, and after five games, they are sitting in first place in the NFC North with a 4-1 record. On Sunday, the Lions took care of business by stomping the winless Carolina Panthers by a score of 42-24 at Ford Field, further establishing themselves as a team that should be considered a true contender in the NFC. With that being said, let's take a look at my latest Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions for the remainder of the season.

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 12 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 13-4 record in 2023

NFC North Champions

If the Lions manage to clinch 13 victories in 2023, they would undoubtedly secure the NFC North title. It's worth noting that the last time the Lions claimed their division championship was in the distant year of 1993, making this potential achievement truly historic. However, when speaking to individuals within the Lions organization, it becomes evident that winning the division is just one of their multifaceted goals for the 2023 season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions are off to an impressive start in the 2023 NFL season, currently leading the NFC North with a 4-1 record after Week 5's dominant victory over the Carolina Panthers. W.G. Brady presents his updated game-by-game predictions for the Lions, foreseeing them finishing the season with a stellar 13-4 record, indicating their strong potential as a playoff contender. The Lions haven't clinched the NFC North title since 1993, but with their current performance and aspirations, it's clear that winning the division is just one step towards their broader goals for the 2023 season.

Bottom Line: Just Keep Winning

The Detroit Lions are charging ahead in the 2023 NFL season, sitting atop the NFC North with a 4-1 record and gaining momentum after a convincing win against the Panthers. While the NFC North title remains a coveted prize, it's apparent that the Lions have their eyes set on bigger accomplishments in what could be a historic season. How many games do you think will win in 2023?