Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 6 Edition

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Find out our predictions for the remainder of the season.

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 6 Edition

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season is in the book for our Detroit Lions, and after five games, they are sitting in first place in the NFC North with a 4-1 record. On Sunday, the Lions took care of business by stomping the winless Carolina Panthers by a score of 42-24 at Ford Field, further establishing themselves as a team that should be considered a true contender in the NFC. With that being said, let's take a look at my latest Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions for the remainder of the season.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 6 EditionUpdated PredictionsNFC North ChampionsTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Just Keep Winning
2023 Detroit Lions likely to catch huge break Detroit Lions practice squad Detroit Lions sign Daurice Fountain Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Calvin Johnson Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions David Montgomery Injury Update Detroit Lions uniform combo

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 12 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 13-4 record in 2023

Read More

San Francisco 49ers steal trick play from Detroit Lions, score TD vs. Cowboys [Video]

Detroit Lions Injury Update: Jonah Jackson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Emmanuel Moseley

Dan Campbell weighs in on Jameson Williams' first game back with Detroit Lions

Thursday
Sep. 7		at Kansas City ChiefsW 21-20
Sunday
Sep. 17		Seattle SeahawksL 37-31(OT)
Sunday
Sep. 24		Atlanta FalconsW 20-6
Thursday
Sep. 28		at Green Bay PackersW 34-20
Sunday
Oct. 8		Carolina PanthersW 42-24
Sunday
Oct. 15		at Tampa Bay Buccaneers4:25pm ET FOXW 27-23
Sunday
Oct. 22		at Baltimore Ravens4:05 pm ET CBSL 27-24
Monday
Oct. 30		Las Vegas Raiders4:25 pm ET FOXW 31-17
Sunday
Nov. 5		BYE
Sunday
Nov. 12		at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 pm ET CBSW 26-23
Sunday
Nov. 19		Chicago Bears1:00 pm ET FOXW 34-17
Thursday
Nov. 23		Green Bay Packers12:30 pm ET FOXW 30-23
Sunday
Dec. 3		at New Orleans Saints1:00 pm ET FOXL 27-23
Sunday
Dec. 10		at Chicago Bears1:00 pm ET FOXW 31-13
Saturday
Dec. 16		Denver BroncosTime TBA or Sun., Dec. 17W 27-20
Sunday
Dec. 24		at Minnesota Vikings1:00pm ET FOXW 24-23
Saturday
Dec. 30		at Dallas Cowboys8:15 pm ET ESPN/ABCL 27-24
Sunday
Jan. 7		vs. Minnesota Vikings 1:00 pm ET FOXW 30-20

NFC North Champions

If the Lions manage to clinch 13 victories in 2023, they would undoubtedly secure the NFC North title. It's worth noting that the last time the Lions claimed their division championship was in the distant year of 1993, making this potential achievement truly historic. However, when speaking to individuals within the Lions organization, it becomes evident that winning the division is just one of their multifaceted goals for the 2023 season.

2023 Detroit Lions Depth chart Super Bowl Jared Goff 2023 NFL Draft Peter King Perfect Season NFL MVP Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Preview Aaron Rodgers Jared Goff Top 10 QB Trait Categories 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Detroit Lions starting offense

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions are off to an impressive start in the 2023 NFL season, currently leading the NFC North with a 4-1 record after Week 5's dominant victory over the Carolina Panthers.
  2. W.G. Brady presents his updated game-by-game predictions for the Lions, foreseeing them finishing the season with a stellar 13-4 record, indicating their strong potential as a playoff contender.
  3. The Lions haven't clinched the NFC North title since 1993, but with their current performance and aspirations, it's clear that winning the division is just one step towards their broader goals for the 2023 season.

Bottom Line: Just Keep Winning

The Detroit Lions are charging ahead in the 2023 NFL season, sitting atop the NFC North with a 4-1 record and gaining momentum after a convincing win against the Panthers. While the NFC North title remains a coveted prize, it's apparent that the Lions have their eyes set on bigger accomplishments in what could be a historic season. How many games do you think will win in 2023?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?