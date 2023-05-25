The Detroit Lions are currently holding organized team activities (OTAs) with the addition of their promising rookie running back, Jahmyr Gibbs. Although an ankle injury sidelined him during rookie minicamp, Gibbs is set to participate in this week's OTAs, bringing much-needed talent and excitement to the team. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism, stating, “He's been good,” Campbell said. “We're being conservative with it right now, but he's ready so we'll see what he can do.”

Key Points

Gibbs returns to action at OTAs after recovering from an ankle injury, boosting the team's offensive potential.

Gibbs, the 12th overall draft pick, brings versatility and dynamic playmaking abilities to the Lions' offense, having accumulated 1,628 all-purpose yards during his final season at Alabama.

The Lions' cautious approach to Gibbs' recovery highlights their commitment to long-term success and the importance of preserving player health, while also signaling the team's determination to unlock Gibbs' full potential.

Detroit Lions get big boost from Jahmyr Gibbs at OTAs

Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft, possesses great potential and versatility. His ankle injury raised concerns about his availability for OTAs, but the team's cautious approach during his recovery seems to have paid off. Campbell hinted that Gibbs would start with individual reps, evaluating his comfort level during the walk-through before progressing to team reps. This cautious approach ensures his long-term well-being while allowing him to showcase his skills.

- Advertisement -

While Gibbs' participation in OTAs is a positive development for the Lions, it's worth noting that he is one of three rookies who remain unsigned by the team. The Lions are still in negotiations with tight end Sam LaPorta from Iowa and defensive back Brian Branch from Alabama. However, linebacker Jack Campbell, the Lions' other first-round pick, has already signed with the team, highlighting the organization's commitment to solidifying their draft class.

The Bottom Line – A Promising Future Beckons for Gibbs

With the return of Jahmyr Gibbs and the signing of other key rookies, the Detroit Lions are building a foundation for success. Gibbs' versatility and explosiveness make him a valuable asset on the field, and his participation in OTAs signifies the team's determination to unlock his full potential. As the Lions continue to solidify their roster, their fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead.