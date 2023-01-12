Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes weighs in on Jameson Williams’ rookie season

- Advertisement -

When Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes selected WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plenty of people were extremely excited that Jared Goff would have a deep threat to work with. But, despite Williams telling reporters that his plan was to be fully recovered from his torn ACL by the start of training camp, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell had a different plan.

What did Brad Holmes say about Jameson Williams’ rookie season?

In six games with the Lions this season, Williams really did not do much as he was not involved too much in the offense. In fact, Williams had just one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown during the six games he played in. He also added one rush for 40 yards.

On Tuesday, Holmes held his end-of-the-year press conference and he said it will be up to Williams to put in the work during the offseason.

“He’s going to have to put the work in this offseason, he’s going to have to be dedicated in his approach,” said Holmes. “We can provide all the resources and lay it all out, but he’s going to have to take the accountability and do it on his own. But I’ve got a lot of faith and confidence in Jameson. And obviously because we traded up and made the move for him, we all have the same belief.”

Holmes was also very clear when he said he does not believe Williams is “remotely close” to what he will eventually be for the Lions.

“I don’t think anything he did this year is anywhere remotely close to where he’s going to go,” said Holmes.

Nation, what are your expectations for Williams during his sophomore season with the Lions?