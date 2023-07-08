Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell disrespected by NFL analyst

In his two seasons as the head coach of the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell has managed to shed most of the initial skepticism surrounding his unconventional coaching style and personality. Despite facing doubts after a rough start last season, Campbell's leadership took a positive turn as the Lions clinched eight wins in their last ten games in 2022. However, Campbell recently found himself disrespected in the NFL head coach rankings put together by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

Campbell disrespected by NFL analyst

CBS Sports recently compiled a countdown of the current NFL head coaches, assessing their performance and impact, and Campbell comes in at No. 22, which is disrespectful.

“A walking embodiment of testosterone, Campbell's fiery optimism finally translated to wins in 2022, and his late-year staffing changes helped fuel defensive strides,” Benjamin said about Campbell. “Now his challenge will be meeting expectations, ensuring QB Jared Goff is protected while the Lions try to capture their first NFC North title in 30 years.”

The Bottom Line – Disrespect or Fuel for Motivation?

The ranking by CBS Sports serves as a reminder that perceptions in the sports world can be fickle and quick to change. While Dan Campbell may find himself disrespected by his placement, he can also use it as fuel for motivation. With a strong 2022 finish and a dedicated coaching staff, Campbell has the opportunity to exceed expectations and silence the doubters. The upcoming season will test his ability to steer the Lions toward success and claim a coveted playoff spot. Ultimately, the ranking should serve as a catalyst for Campbell and the Lions, propelling them to prove their worth on the field. With all of that being said, I can guarantee that Dan Campbell could not care less about these (or any) NFL head coach rakings.