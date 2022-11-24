Detroit Lions Inactives for Week 12 matchup vs. Bills

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their fourth-straight game when they host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. Following their 31-18 win over the New York Giants in Week 11, the Lions are now 4-6 on the season. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions Inactives list for Week 12 was released, and as you can see, they will be without CB Jeff Okudah, who is dealing with a concussion. That being said, it will be interesting to see if the Lions are able to stop Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

Who are the Detroit Lions inactives for Week 12?

Here are the Detroit Lions’ inactives for today’s game against the Buffalo Bills:

#BUFvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/ZOwc6qv7Qw Featured Videos

November 24, 2022

Nation, who do you think will win today’s game?