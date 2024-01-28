Detroit Lions Inactives List for NFC Championship Game

In less than two hours, the Detroit Lions will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers may be the No. 1 seed and a 7.5-point favorite to move on to the Super Bowl, but you can bet the Lions will have something to say about that. Just moments ago, the Lions released their Inactives List, so we now know who will and will not play against the 49ers.

Who is on the Inactives List

Here is the Lions Inactives List:

Why it Matters

Though the Lions are not 100% healthy, they are fully prepared to give everything they have to advance to the first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Lions have had unheralded players step up on a weekly basis this season, and you can bet that will happen tonight against the 49ers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' release of their inactives list just hours before the NFC Championship Game highlights their readiness to face the formidable San Francisco 49ers. The Lions' resilience and adaptability throughout the season, especially in the face of injuries, have been a defining characteristic of their journey to this point. With the stage set for a David vs. Goliath battle, the Lions are poised to defy the odds and make their mark in a bid to reach the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl.