Detroit Lions Injury Report: Final Report for Week 1 Matchup vs. Chiefs

We are just over 24 hours away from the start of the 2023 NFL regular season! On Thursday Night Football, our Detroit Lions will look to shock the world when they invade Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for the week, and as you are about to see, they are very healthy heading into the season.

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Final Report for Week 1 Matchup vs. ChiefsWho is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?Why it MattersBottom Line: It Is Almost Time!
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Here is the Lions' final injury report for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Chiefs:

OUT:

  • CB Emanuel Moseley (knee)

NO INJURY DESIGNATION:

Why it Matters

The Chiefs are the best team in football, and for the Lions to take them down at what is going to be a VERY loud Arrowhead Stadium, they are going to need all hands on deck. With that being said, it appears as if almost all of the Lions' key players will be available for Thursday night's game, which is huge for them.

Bottom Line: It Is Almost Time!

The hype has never been higher when it comes to the Detroit Lions, and if they can go on the road and beat the Super Bowl Champs, that hype will go through the roof. In order to do that, they will have to figure out a way to slow down Patrick Mahomes, which is much easier said than done. Are you ready for some Detroit Lions football?!?!

