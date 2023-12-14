Detroit Lions Injury Report for 12/14/23

This Saturday night, the Detroit Lions are set on a comeback as they host the Denver Broncos at Ford Field. After experiencing defeats in two out of their last three games, a win is crucial for the Lions to uphold their standing in the NFC North, particularly against rivals like the Minnesota Vikings. The task ahead is daunting, with the Broncos being one of the top contenders in the NFL, presenting a significant challenge for Detroit's pursuit of victory. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The initial injury report has been released, and as you can see, four players are not out of the woods in terms of playing in Saturday's game. Hendon Hooker has been ruled OUT, while Taylor Decker, Benito Jones, Frank Ragnow, and Josh Reynolds are all listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Bottom Line: Finish Strong!

Let's face it, folks, our Detroit Lions have been kind of dragging their paws lately, and if they're serious about sniffing the playoffs, they need to kick it up a notch, and fast. But hey, let's not forget, that every team in the NFL hits a rough patch now and then, and our 2023 Lions are no exception. The silver lining? We've still got four games on the docket this regular season. That's four chances for the Lions to find their roar, shake off the dust, and barrel into the playoffs like a freight train. So, here's to a ferocious comeback – because in Motown, we never stop believing in our Lions!