Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, December 11

This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will host their first playoff game in the history of Ford Field when they host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. With a win, it would be the first time since the 1991 season that the Lions won a playoff game. Just moments ago, the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, and as you are about to see, they are still dealing with some issues.

Who is on the Injury Report?

Here is the latest injury report for the Detroit Lions: As you can see, Teddy Bridgewater (personal) and James Mitchell (hand) have been added to the report. Though Sam LaPorta told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he got a few reps at practice, the Lions have listed him “No Practice”. Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, and Frank Ragnow all returned to practice after missing on Wednesday. Jerry Jacobs, who was limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday. Jacobs posted a cryptic tweet that has many speculating.

Players Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Teddy Bridgewater QB personal not listed NP Jerry Jacobs CB thigh/knee LP NP Sam LaPorta TE knee NP NP Kalif Raymond WR knee NP NP James Mitchell TE hand not listed LP Brian Branch DB wrist FP FP John Cominsky DL illness FP FP Taylor Decker T rest NP FP Graham Glasgow G rest NP FP James Houston* LB ankle FP FP Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe NP FP Cam Sutton CB toe/heel FP FP Jameson Williams WR ankle FP FP Brock Wright TE hip FP FP

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Injury Concerns Persist: The Detroit Lions' latest injury report indicates ongoing challenges, with significant players like Teddy Bridgewater (personal reasons) and James Mitchell (hand injury) added to the list. The status of key players like Sam LaPorta remains uncertain as he didn't practice despite having limited reps, adding to the Lions' concerns as they approach their crucial playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Return of Key Linemen: In a positive development, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, and Frank Ragnow resumed practice after missing out on Wednesday. Their return to the practice field is a crucial boost for the Lions' offensive line, ensuring better protection and run-game support ahead of their high-stakes matchup. Jacobs' Availability in Doubt: Cornerback Jerry Jacobs, crucial to the Lions' defense, did not practice on Thursday after being limited the previous day. Additionally, his cryptic social media post has fueled speculation about his status for Sunday's game, adding another layer of uncertainty to the team's preparations.

Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their historic playoff game at Ford Field against the Rams, they face significant injury-related challenges. The uncertainty surrounding key players like Sam LaPorta and Jerry Jacobs, coupled with the return of important linemen, paints a mixed picture of the team's readiness. As the Lions strive for their first playoff win since 1991, how they manage these injury setbacks and their depth will be critical in determining their success on this monumental occasion.